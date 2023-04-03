Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, left, assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and the environment, poses with his family and Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, second from right, following Chaudhary’s swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 7, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 09:05 Photo ID: 7730257 VIRIN: 230407-F-LE393-0310 Resolution: 4832x3866 Size: 4.1 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Kendall swears in Assist. Sec. Chaudhary [Image 16 of 16], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.