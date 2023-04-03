Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, left, and Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and the environment, stand during Chaudhary’s swearing-in ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 7, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 09:05 Photo ID: 7730256 VIRIN: 230407-F-LE393-0306 Resolution: 5793x3854 Size: 3 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Kendall swears in Assist. Sec. Chaudhary [Image 16 of 16], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.