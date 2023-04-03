230409-N-SK738-1028 IONIAN SEA (April 9, 2023) Lt. Brad Guillory, ship chaplain, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), recites prayer during Roman Catholic Easter Sunday service, April 9, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 06:53 Photo ID: 7730137 VIRIN: 230409-N-SK738-1028 Resolution: 5510x3936 Size: 903.43 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 13 of 13], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.