USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Observes Holy Week

230409-N-IX644-1072 IONIAN SEA (April 9, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Kristoff Depaz assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), sings during Easter Protestant service, April 9, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

