230409-N-IX644-1126 IONIAN SEA (April 9, 2023) Navy Counselor 1st Class Tahair Wilson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), greets a Sailor during Easter Protestant service, April 9, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 06:55 Photo ID: 7730127 VIRIN: 230409-N-IX644-1126 Resolution: 5627x4019 Size: 671.2 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Observes Holy Week [Image 13 of 13], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.