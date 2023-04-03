Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 14 of 15]

    Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    IONIAN SEA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Novalee Manzella 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230408-N-YD731-1067 IONIAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Manriquez, assistant supply officer assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), left, reenlists Yeoman 2nd Class Jalen Alford, in an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, April 8, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 06:55
    Photo ID: 7730124
    VIRIN: 230408-N-YD731-1067
    Resolution: 5446x3890
    Size: 968.23 KB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

