Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

230408-N-YD731-1067 IONIAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Manriquez, assistant supply officer assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), left, reenlists Yeoman 2nd Class Jalen Alford, in an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, April 8, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

