230408-N-YD731-1033 IONIAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (helicopter) 3rd Class Cody Pickart, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, performs lookout duties in an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, April 8, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 06:55 Photo ID: 7730122 VIRIN: 230408-N-YD731-1033 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 974.49 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.