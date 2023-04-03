Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

230408-N-YD731-1017 IONIAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Sailors assigned to Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 ensure safety on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) during flight operations, April 8, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)

