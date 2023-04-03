230408-N-EL850-3032 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Matthew Sitafine, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), directs an E/A-18 G Growler aircraft, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, April 8, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, VAQ-140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

