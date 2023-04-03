Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Easter Egg Hunt and Color Run at CFAS Hario [Image 8 of 8]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center staff members pose for a photo at an event celebrating the Month of the Military Child at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Hario housing area April 8, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 02:40
    Photo ID: 7730061
    VIRIN: 230408-N-WS494-1132
    Resolution: 3519x2346
    Size: 995.66 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Easter Egg Hunt and Color Run at CFAS Hario [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

