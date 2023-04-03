Easter Egg Hunt and Color Run at CFAS Hario

Children and parents participate in a color run celebrating the Month of the Military Child at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Hario housing area April 8, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

