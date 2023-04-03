230406-N-MK109-1137 EAST CHINA SEA (April 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) conduct an underway replenishment with the fleet dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 00:46 Photo ID: 7729967 VIRIN: 230406-N-MK109-1137 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 918.55 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.