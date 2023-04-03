230406-N-MK109-1113 EAST CHINA SEA (April 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Erwinn Garrett, from Houston, rigs a pallet aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during an underway replenishment with the fleet dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 00:46
|Photo ID:
|7729966
|VIRIN:
|230406-N-MK109-1113
|Resolution:
|6182x4126
|Size:
|848.99 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT