    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 6 of 7]

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment

    EAST CHINA SEA

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    230406-N-MK109-1113 EAST CHINA SEA (April 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Erwinn Garrett, from Houston, rigs a pallet aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during an underway replenishment with the fleet dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 00:46
    Photo ID: 7729966
    VIRIN: 230406-N-MK109-1113
    Resolution: 6182x4126
    Size: 848.99 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    DDG 108
    Underway Replenishment
    Deployment
    USS Wayne E. Meyer

