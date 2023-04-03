Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment

230406-N-MK109-1030 EAST CHINA SEA (April 6, 2023) The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) approaches the fleet dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) to conduct an underway replenishment. Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

