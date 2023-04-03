Wayne E. Meyer Deploys MFTA

230406-N-MK109-1003 EAST CHINA SEA (April 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ian Sullivan, from St. Louis, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Isaac Maropulos, from Palmdale, Calif., stream the multi-functional towed array (MFTA) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

