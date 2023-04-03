SAN DIEGO (April 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) carry self-contained breathing apparatus during a damage control drill aboard Essex, April 5, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 00:16
|Photo ID:
|7729959
|VIRIN:
|230405-N-KF697-1041
|Resolution:
|6032x4021
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Conducts DC Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT