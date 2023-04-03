Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Conducts DC Drill [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Essex Conducts DC Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (April 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) carry self-contained breathing apparatus during a damage control drill aboard Essex, April 5, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 00:16
    Photo ID: 7729959
    VIRIN: 230405-N-KF697-1041
    Resolution: 6032x4021
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, USS Essex Conducts DC Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

