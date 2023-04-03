USS Essex Conducts DC Drill

SAN DIEGO (April 5, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) fight a simulated class alpha fire during a damage control drill aboard the ship, April 5, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

