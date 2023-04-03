Norfolk, Va. (April 8, 2023). A contingent comprising of Filipino-American Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth present the colors as the National Anthem is performed as part of the annual Filipino American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides Stadium. The event attracted scores of attendees to watch the Norfolk Tides, who played as the Norfolk Lumpia, square off against the Gwinnet Stripers during the first home game at Norfolk’s Harbor Park baseball stadium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 13:22
|Photo ID:
|7729736
|VIRIN:
|230408-N-TG517-892
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|NORFOLK , VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Filipino-American Sailors from Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth present the colors [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
