    Filipino-American colorguard [Image 2 of 2]

    Filipino-American colorguard

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 8, 2023). A contingent comprising of Filipino-American Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth present the colors as the National Anthem is performed as part of the annual Filipino American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides Stadium. The event attracted scores of attendees to watch the Norfolk Tides, who played as the Norfolk Lumpia, square off against the Gwinnet Stripers during the first home game at Norfolk’s Harbor Park baseball stadium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Filipino-American colorguard [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors from Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth comprise an all Filipino-American colorguard for Filipino-American Heritage Night
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

