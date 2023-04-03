Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A colorguard comprised of Filipino-American Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth await going on the field

    A colorguard comprised of Filipino-American Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth await going on the field

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 8, 2023). A contingent comprising of Filipino-American Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth await going on the field to render the colors as part of the annual Filipino American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides Stadium. The event attracted scores of attendees to watch the Norfolk Tides, who played as the Norfolk Lumpia, square off against the Gwinnet Stripers during the first home game at Norfolk’s Harbor Park baseball stadium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, A colorguard comprised of Filipino-American Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth await going on the field, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

