Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A color guard comprised of Filipino-American Sailors presents the colors as part of Filipino-American Heritage Night [Image 1 of 3]

    A color guard comprised of Filipino-American Sailors presents the colors as part of Filipino-American Heritage Night

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 8, 2023). A contingent comprising of Filipino-American Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth await going on the field to render the colors as part of the annual Filipino American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides Stadium. The event attracted scores of attendees to watch the Norfolk Tides, who played as the Norfolk Lumpia, square off against the Gwinnet Stripers during the first home game at Norfolk’s Harbor Park baseball stadium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 12:51
    Photo ID: 7729718
    VIRIN: 230408-N-TG517-794
    Resolution: 5531x3951
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A color guard comprised of Filipino-American Sailors presents the colors as part of Filipino-American Heritage Night [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A color guard comprised of Filipino-American Sailors presents the colors as part of Filipino-American Heritage Night
    A color guard comprised of Filipino-American Sailors presents the colors as part of Filipino-American Heritage Night
    A color guard comprised of all Filipino-American Sailors presents the colors as part of Filipino-American Heritage Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Filipinos
    Filipino-American

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT