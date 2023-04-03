A color guard comprised of Filipino-American Sailors presents the colors as part of Filipino-American Heritage Night

Norfolk, Va. (April 8, 2023). A contingent comprising of Filipino-American Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth await going on the field to render the colors as part of the annual Filipino American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides Stadium. The event attracted scores of attendees to watch the Norfolk Tides, who played as the Norfolk Lumpia, square off against the Gwinnet Stripers during the first home game at Norfolk’s Harbor Park baseball stadium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

Date Taken: 04.08.2023
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US