    Dancers rehearse choreography as part of the Filipino-American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides stadium [Image 2 of 2]

    Dancers rehearse choreography as part of the Filipino-American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides stadium

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 8, 2023). A member of the audience captures a smartphone photo during a traditional dance rehearsal by the Philippine Cultural Center’s School of Creative and Performing Arts prior to going on the field as part of pre-game performance at the annual Filipino American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides Stadium. The event attracted scores of attendees to watch the Norfolk Tides, who played as the Norfolk Lumpia, square off against the Gwinnet Stripers during the first home game at Norfolk’s Harbor Park baseball stadium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 12:43
    Photo ID: 7729717
    VIRIN: 230408-N-TG517-603
    Resolution: 4177x3164
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dancers rehearse choreography as part of the Filipino-American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides stadium [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Tides
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Filipino-American Heritage

