Dancers rehearse choreography as part of the Filipino-American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides stadium

Norfolk, Va. (April 8, 2023). Members of the Philippine Cultural Center’s School of Creative and Performing Arts rehearse a traditional dance before going on the field as part of the pre-game performance at the annual Filipino American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides Stadium. The event attracted scores of attendees to watch the Norfolk Tides, who played as the Norfolk Lumpia square off against the Gwinnet Stripers during the first home game at Norfolk’s Harbor Park baseball stadium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

