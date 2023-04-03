A color guard comprised of all Filipino-American Sailors presents the colors as part of Filipino-American Heritage Night

Norfolk, Va. (April 8, 2023). A contingent comprising of Filipino-American Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center-Portsmouth present the colors as the National Anthem is performed as part of the annual Filipino American Heritage Night at the Norfolk Tides Stadium. The event attracted scores of attendees to watch the Norfolk Tides, who played as the Norfolk Lumpia, square off against the Gwinnet Stripers during the first home game at Norfolk’s Harbor Park baseball stadium. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 12:40 Photo ID: 7729707 VIRIN: 230408-N-TG517-876 Resolution: 5787x3848 Size: 3.35 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US