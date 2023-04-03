A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 93-year-old woman aboard the cruise ship Carnival Vista who was experiencing symptoms of type 2 respiratory failure, 90 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, April 9, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the woman and a nurse and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 12:06 Photo ID: 7729705 VIRIN: 230409-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 421.28 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs 93-year-old woman from cruise 90 miles off Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.