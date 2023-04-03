Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 93-year-old woman from cruise 90 miles off Galveston, Texas

    Coast Guard medevacs 93-year-old woman from cruise 90 miles off Galveston, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 93-year-old woman aboard the cruise ship Carnival Vista who was experiencing symptoms of type 2 respiratory failure, 90 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, April 9, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the woman and a nurse and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)

    TAGS

    medevac
    rescue
    hoist
    coast guard
    helicopter

