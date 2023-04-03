USS Truxtun Replenishment-at-Sea

230407-N-JO162-1071 GULF OF OMAN (April 7, 2023) Seaman Tramel Tutt cuts a shot line as the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the Gulf of Oman, April 7, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

