    USS Truxtun Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Truxtun Replenishment-at-Sea

    GULF OF OMAN

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230407-N-JO162-1020 GULF OF OMAN (April 7, 2023) Ensign Kevin Kim, left, and Lt. John Found use an alidade as the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) in the Gulf of Oman, April 7, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 10:36
    Photo ID: 7729701
    VIRIN: 230407-N-JO162-1020
    Resolution: 5058x3372
    Size: 474.81 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    USS Truxtun

