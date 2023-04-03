NATO ambassadors and distinguished guests pose for a group photo in front of a static display during Amber Lynx, a combined live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, April 6, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 06:06
|Photo ID:
|7729659
|VIRIN:
|230406-Z-UF566-1697
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.28 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, eFP Battle Group Poland Displays Combined Force in Exercise Amber Lynx [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT