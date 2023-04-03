From left, Lt. Gen. Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, NATO Multinational Corps Northeast commander, Mark Brzezinski, U.S. Ambassador to Poland and Dr. Thomas Bagge, German Ambassador to Poland, pose for a group photo in front of a static display during Amber Lynx, a combined live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, April 6, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 06:06 Photo ID: 7729658 VIRIN: 230406-Z-UF566-1692 Resolution: 6062x4041 Size: 11.4 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, eFP Battle Group Poland Displays Combined Force in Exercise Amber Lynx [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.