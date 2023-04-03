eFP Battle Group Poland Displays Combined Force in Exercise Amber Lynx

German soldiers assigned to the 93 Armored Demonstration Battalion, 9th Panzerlehr Brigade, 1st Panzer Division, utilize Leopard 2A6 tanks to engage targets during Amber Lynx, a combined live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, April 6, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

Date Taken: 04.06.2023