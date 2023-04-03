eFP Battle Group Poland Displays Combined Force in Exercise Amber Lynx

Polish soldiers assigned to the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade maneuver a Rosomak-S armored modular vehicle into position during Amber Lynx, a combined live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, April 6, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

