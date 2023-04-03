Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230405-N-NH267-1049 SUEZ CANAL (April 5, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) transits the Suez Canal, April 5, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 03:30
    Photo ID: 7729605
    VIRIN: 230405-N-NH257-1049
    Resolution: 4423x2944
    Size: 1018.02 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal
    USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Suez Canal
    Egyptian Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT