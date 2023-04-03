230405-N-NH267-1049 SUEZ CANAL (April 5, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) transits the Suez Canal, April 5, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 03:30 Photo ID: 7729605 VIRIN: 230405-N-NH257-1049 Resolution: 4423x2944 Size: 1018.02 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Transits the Suez Canal [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.