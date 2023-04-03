USS Truxtun Daily Operations

230405-N-JO162-1120 GULF OF OMAN (April 5, 2023) Logistics Specialist Seaman Darien Christensen cleans a can of machine oil aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in the Gulf of Oman, April 5, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

