230405-N-JO162-1070 GULF OF OMAN (April 5, 2023) Seaman Nanjian Yang mans the helm of guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in the Gulf of Oman, April 5, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 03:30
|Photo ID:
|7729595
|VIRIN:
|230405-N-JO162-1070
|Resolution:
|4984x3323
|Size:
|474.83 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Truxtun Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
