230407-N-NO250-0021 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 7, 2023) Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 conducts flight operations aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ariana Chevarillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 02:28 Photo ID: 7729582 VIRIN: 230407-N-NO250-0021 Resolution: 1424x2144 Size: 618.21 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Performs Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.