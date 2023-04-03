Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Force Protection Course [Image 2 of 3]

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Force Protection Course

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.07.2023

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230406-N- NO250-0005 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 7, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) receive training on the proper use of flexi-cuffs during a force protection course. Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amy Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    force protection
    Group Sail
    USS William P. Lawrence

