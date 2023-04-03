USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Force Protection Course

230406-N- NO250-0005 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 7, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) receive training on the proper use of flexi-cuffs during a force protection course. Lawrence is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amy Lee)

