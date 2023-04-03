USS Sterett (DDG 104) Sailors Stand Watch

230406-N-NO250-0006 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 6, 2023) Ensign David John Espiritu reports on course and speed orders to the bridge while standing watch as conning officer aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class George Rodriguez)

