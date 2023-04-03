Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Sterett (DDG 104) Sailors Stand Watch [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Sterett (DDG 104) Sailors Stand Watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    230406-N-NO250-0006 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 6, 2023) Ensign David John Espiritu reports on course and speed orders to the bridge while standing watch as conning officer aboard the Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is currently underway participating in Group Sail, an exercise which demonstrates Carrier Strike Group ONE's ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class George Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 02:28
    Photo ID: 7729580
    VIRIN: 230406-N-NO250-1006
    Resolution: 3806x2537
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett (DDG 104) Sailors Stand Watch [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Sterett (DDG 104) Sailors Stand Watch
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Conducts Force Protection Course
    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Performs Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    watch
    USS Sterett
    Group Sail
    conning officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT