Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC [Image 8 of 8]

    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dillan Borne, an administration specialist with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sets up an air conditioning unit in preparation for Balikatan 23 at Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, April 6, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2023 23:36
    Photo ID: 7729524
    VIRIN: 230406-M-ET529-1145
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC
    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC
    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC
    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC
    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC
    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC
    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC
    Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Philippines
    3DMARDIV
    3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT