Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dillan Borne, an administration specialist with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sets up an air conditioning unit in preparation for Balikatan 23 at Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, April 6, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

