Balikatan 23 | 3d MLR establishes COC

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, set up a tent in preparation for Balikatan 23 at Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, April 6, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

