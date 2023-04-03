NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation

Class 23-01 of Aerospace Medical Officers graduate from their residency program before receiving their assignments across the fleet. The Naval Aerospace Medical Institute Directorate represents the cutting edge of Aerospace Technology. NAMI, a detachment of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command, is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of the Council on Occupational Education as a Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (MED-05) branch campus and annually trains over 400 U.S. and international students in aerospace fields as varied as primary aerospace medicine, aerospace physiology, aviation experimental psychology, aviation optometry, and aviation physical examination technicians. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Lindsey)

