Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation [Image 52 of 58]

    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Class 23-01 of Aerospace Medical Officers graduate from their residency program before receiving their assignments across the fleet. The Naval Aerospace Medical Institute Directorate represents the cutting edge of Aerospace Technology. NAMI, a detachment of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command, is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of the Council on Occupational Education as a Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (MED-05) branch campus and annually trains over 400 U.S. and international students in aerospace fields as varied as primary aerospace medicine, aerospace physiology, aviation experimental psychology, aviation optometry, and aviation physical examination technicians. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Lindsey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2023 16:17
    Photo ID: 7729442
    VIRIN: 230127-N-BC658-1051
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.26 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation [Image 58 of 58], by PO2 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation
    NAMI Aerospace Medical Officer Class 23-1 Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NAMI
    AMO
    NMOTC
    Class 23-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT