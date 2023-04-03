Commanding Officer NMOTC visits Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Jacksonville

Captain Kimberly Toone, commanding officer Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (right), presents a Commanding Officer's Challenge Coin to Audra Hyatt in appreciation of her outstanding assistance with University of Florida Medical Center's hosting and training of students during an official site visit of the Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Jacksonville (HMTT JAX) program, March 1, 2023. HMTT, a program of the Navy Medical Operational Training Command (NMOTC), specializes in training the hospital corpsman who support the operational platforms and U.S. Marines of the wider Fleet. Corpsmen who complete the course will specialize in trauma management, cardiac life support and will gain knowledge of the surgical procedures and interventions needed in the continuum of care that allow for the greater survival outcomes of combat casualties. Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) is comprised of six nationwide detachments and numerous programs that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Lindsey)

