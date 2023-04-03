Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding Officer NMOTC visits Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Jacksonville [Image 5 of 13]

    Commanding Officer NMOTC visits Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.1678

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Captain Kimberly Toone, commanding officer Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (center right), and Command Master Chief C.J. Eison speak with Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Jacksonville (HMTT JAX) leadership during an official site visit, March 1, 2023. HMTT, a program of the Navy Medical Operational Training Command (NMOTC), specializes in training the hospital corpsman who support the operational platforms and U.S. Marines of the wider Fleet. Corpsmen who complete the course will specialize in trauma management, cardiac life support and will gain knowledge of the surgical procedures and interventions needed in the continuum of care that allow for the greater survival outcomes of combat casualties. Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) is comprised of six nationwide detachments and numerous programs that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Lindsey)

    Date Taken: 09.12.1678
    Date Posted: 04.08.2023 11:08
    Photo ID: 7729302
    VIRIN: 230308-N-BC658-1145
    Resolution: 5049x3606
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding Officer NMOTC visits Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training Jacksonville [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

