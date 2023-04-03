Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division E3B Ruck [Image 2 of 9]

    82nd Airborne Division E3B Ruck

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers across the 82nd Airborne Division execute the 12 mile road march as part of one of the last events in the road to earning their E3B on Fort Bragg, NC, April 8, 2023. 371 Paratroopers and Soldiers across multiple units and locations successfully completed E3B. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. VIncent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2023 08:51
    Photo ID: 7728941
    VIRIN: 230407-A-ID763-090
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division E3B Ruck [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Brigade Combat Team
    82nd Airborne Division
    ESB
    E3B
    ADSB

