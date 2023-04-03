82nd Airborne Division E3B Ruck

Paratroopers across the 82nd Airborne Division execute the 12 mile road march as part of one of the last events in the road to earning their E3B on Fort Bragg, NC, April 8, 2023. 371 Paratroopers and Soldiers across multiple units and locations successfully completed E3B. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. VIncent Levelev)

