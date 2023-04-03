Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Tie to the Past, A Road to the Future

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pvt. Joshua Kaza, a Marine with Hotel Comapny, was awarded his Eagle, Globe and Anchor by his dad Lt. Col. Babu Kaza at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, April 8, 2023. The date of April 8 is providential to the family. Babu's friend, 1st Lt. Joshua Palmer, was killed in Al Anbar, Iraq on this day in 2004 and is the very person for who he named his son after. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO3 Bobby Yarbrough)

