A Tie to the Past, A Road to the Future

Pvt. Joshua Kaza, a Marine with Hotel Comapny, was awarded his Eagle, Globe and Anchor by his dad Lt. Col. Babu Kaza at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, April 8, 2023. The date of April 8 is providential to the family. Babu's friend, 1st Lt. Joshua Palmer, was killed in Al Anbar, Iraq on this day in 2004 and is the very person for who he named his son after. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO3 Bobby Yarbrough)

