Pvt. Joshua Kaza, a Marine with Hotel Comapny, was awarded his Eagle, Globe and Anchor by his dad Lt. Col. Babu Kaza at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, April 8, 2023. The date of April 8 is providential to the family. Babu's friend, 1st Lt. Joshua Palmer, was killed in Al Anbar, Iraq on this day in 2004 and is the very person for who he named his son after. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO3 Bobby Yarbrough)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2023 07:54
|Photo ID:
|7728922
|VIRIN:
|230408-M-DE426-0001
|Resolution:
|3348x3065
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Tie to the Past, A Road to the Future, by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT