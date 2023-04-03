Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Florida (SSGN 728) Transits Suez Canal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230407-N-NH267-1001 SUEZ CANAL (April 7, 2023) Guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) transits the Suez Canal en route to the Red Sea, April 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    TAGS

    guided-missile submarine
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Florida (SSGN 728)
    Suez Canal

