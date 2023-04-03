230407-N-NH267-1001 SUEZ CANAL (April 7, 2023) Guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) transits the Suez Canal en route to the Red Sea, April 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2023 01:31
|Photo ID:
|7728836
|VIRIN:
|230407-N-NH267-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|89.48 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|63
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Florida (SSGN 728) Transits Suez Canal, by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS
