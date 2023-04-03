Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Raises Awareness for SAPR [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Essex Raises Awareness for SAPR

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (April 4, 2023) Capt. Aaron Taylor, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) awareness event aboard Essex, April 4, 2023. The SAPR team’s priority is to prevent sexual violence and assault, and although awareness and prevention is a constant effort, April is recognized nationally as SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 23:34
    VIRIN: 230404-N-KF697-1049
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, USS Essex Raises Awareness for SAPR [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

