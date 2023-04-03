SAN DIEGO (April 4, 2023) Chief Personnel Specialist Karmen Rouser, a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim’s advocate assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks during a SAPR awareness event aboard Essex, April 4, 2023. The SAPR team’s priority is to prevent sexual violence and assault, and although awareness and prevention is a constant effort, April is recognized nationally as SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 23:34 Photo ID: 7728817 VIRIN: 230404-N-KF697-1013 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Raises Awareness for SAPR [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.