SAN DIEGO (April 4, 2023) Chief Personnel Specialist Karmen Rouser, a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim’s advocate assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks during a SAPR awareness event aboard Essex, April 4, 2023. The SAPR team’s priority is to prevent sexual violence and assault, and although awareness and prevention is a constant effort, April is recognized nationally as SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 23:34
|Photo ID:
|7728817
|VIRIN:
|230404-N-KF697-1013
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Raises Awareness for SAPR [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT