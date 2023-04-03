Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Competes at Challenge of the Galleys [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Essex Competes at Challenge of the Galleys

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (April 3, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Aurora Hogan, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to judges about her cake during a Challenge of the Galleys cake competition to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 3, 2023. The SAPR team’s priority is to prevent sexual violence and assault, and although awareness and prevention is a constant effort, April is recognized nationally as SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 23:29
    Photo ID: 7728814
    VIRIN: 230403-N-KF697-1038
    Resolution: 6907x3885
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Competes at Challenge of the Galleys [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Competes at Challenge of the Galleys
    USS Essex Competes at Challenge of the Galleys
    USS Essex Competes at Challenge of the Galleys
    USS Essex Competes at Challenge of the Galleys
    USS Essex Competes at Challenge of the Galleys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT